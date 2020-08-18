TDCJ Beeville employee passes away from COVID-19 complications

Charles Chacon Jr. was an industrial specialist at The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ).

BEEVILLE, Texas — 77-year-old Industrial Specialist IV Charles Chacon Jr. worked at the TDJC for 22 years. For the past seven years Chacon was assigned to the Garment Factory at the McConnell Unit in Beeville.

According to TDJC Chacon was hospitalized at Christus Spohn Hospital in Beeville with COVID-19 symptoms on July 6, 2020 and tested positive for COVID-19 on July 13, 2020.

On July 22, 2020 Chacon was transferred to San Antonio Military Hospital for treatment and passed away early morning August 11, 2020.

Chacon was a Vietnam Veteran and served in the U.S. Navy for over 20 years.

“It takes dedication to serve the state for more than two decades and our nation for 20 years before that,” said TDCJ Executive Director Bryan Collier. “TDCJ is a family in all roles each one just as key to our operations. Any loss impacts every part of that family. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Chacon family, McConnell Unit family, and the Manufacturing, Agribusiness and Logistics division. Charles Chacon Jr. will not be forgotten.”

“He was a very hard worker, dependable, friendly and known for being feisty at work,” said Bobby Lumpkin, TDCJ Manufacturing, Agribusiness, and Logistics Director. “His sense of duty and hard work was instilled in him from his military service to his country, he displayed it every day. Mr. Chacon will be missed dearly.”