TEA provides guidance and standards to charter schools

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Jeanine Kidwell, superintendent of Seashore Learning Center and principal of Seashore Middle School, says the recent TEA announcement provides much-needed guidance for public and charter schools.

Charter schools are funded by the state and federal government and as such, must adhere to the same guidelines and regulations that are put forth by the state.

During the pandemic, there has been much deliberation on when and how to get students back to school. Commissioner Mike Morath said that all schools may set their online and in-person schooling schedules according to their own communities' health authorities.

Kidwell says that Seashore Charter learned so much from the sudden shutdown last spring, so they're ready for this term. "Our students really got a lot out of staying connected to their teachers and peers, even though it was at a distance."

