Teachers makes an impact with creative writing lesson

Aransas Pass educator includes message of perseverance in collaborative class book.

There are several different ways teachers adapted to the challenges of the pandemic,but students have also had to face those changes.

"I like how I guess if people don't know how to do something like they persevere to never give up," said Annie Clark, a student in Amanda Hawe's classroom.

Perseverance is a word spoken often in Hawes' first-grade classroom in Aransas Pass.

"We'll pick a student to give compliments to and some of the compliments, they say, you're really good at persevering in math or I like how you persevere writing hard stories," said Hawes.

It's also the theme of this year's collaborative book for the teacher's class. The book is a way she motivates the students to learn the format of writing a story.

"So we actually spend three weeks writing this story, and we send it off in the mail and then it's going to come back, hard copy and they do the illustrations as well," said Hawes.

Each student had the opportunity to write their own perseverance story with characters in the form of monsters.

"My monster's trying to persevere riding her bike," said Annabelle Solomon, a student in the class.

"My monsters name is Annie and she's trying to ride a skateboard, but she kept on falling off," said Clark.

"Eve is trying to persevere tying her shoes because she can't. So, she has to learn how to tie her shoes just like me," said Samaria Espinoza, another student in the class.

"I wrote about a monster who is making a basketball point," said Hunter Underwood, a first-grader.

"My monster is learning to ride a bike without training wheels," said Christopher Padron, another first-grader.

To take it a step further, Hawes wants to surprise her students with a 3D printed stuffed animal of the monsters created in the stories. She hopes the colorful creations will be a constant reminder for her children to achieve despite the difficulties of the pandemic.

"This group of kids is very unique because they were three when Hurricane Harvey hit. Then, they started school in kindergarten and it ended in March and they didn't have anything. School's really the safe place for a lot of these kids," said Hawes.