CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Public schools across Texas are closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year, but that doesn't mean the learning stops. Teachers are adjusting their lessons to continue to teach their students remotely.

Lauren Murawski, a 3rd grade teacher in San Antonio, visited with her brother, Alan Holt on First Edition this morning. She shared a few multiplication tips with our crew.

Side Note: this time of year is Fiesta up in San Antonio. Lauren is a former Miss Fiesta San Antonio and she had her crown and sash on stand-by.