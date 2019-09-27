DALLAS, Texas — A 19-year-old accused in two separate sexual assault investigations in Austin was arrested in Dallas Thursday by the Southern Methodist University Police Department.

Court documents state that William Vaughn Forbes has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, a second-degree felony, stemming from two reported incidents that occurred in October and November of 2018.

In the first incident, the victim told the Austin Police Department she met Forbes at Burnside's Tavern in Downtown Austin on Oct. 17, 2018, during a sorority/fraternity event. She met with police on May 11, 2019, to describe what happened.

The victim reported that she left the bar with Forbes in an Uber to go to his apartment on West 22nd Street. She told police she and Forbes began to get intimate but she did not give him consent to sexual intercourse and that he sexually assault and say vulgar things to her. After she told him to stop, she reported that he continued to assault her, later carrying her to the bathroom where the assault eventually ended. After which, she said he left without saying anything to go to a friend's apartment in the same building.

Court documents state the victim called a relative who also lived in the same building to meet her in the lobby. After the relative assisted her in walking to a nearby dorm, she later told them that she had been raped.

Her sexual assault report, which was collected the day after the reported assault, was submitted on Sept. 16, 2019, for DNA testing.

Police met with Forbes in Austin on Aug. 1, 2019, where officials said he admitted to meeting the victim at a downtown party and that they later shared a ride to his apartment. He told police he remembered having sex with the victim and that he walked her to the elevator when they finished.

Based on text information received from his cellphone, police said specific details about the alleged assault he shared in a group message matched details the victim told police. Officials said Forbes told all of his friends to delete these messages from their phones.

On May 10, 2019, police met with a second victim who told them she was assaulted by Forbes on Nov. 8, 2018, after a fraternity event called Harvest Moon, which she attended as his date. After the event, she said they went to a bar on West Sixth Street and Rio Grande Street called Rio. There, she said she and Forbes drank together until they decided to leave in an Uber to his apartment building.

Once there, she said they began getting intimate when they were interrupted multiple times by noises from his roommates. After he exited the room multiple times, she told police she stopped consenting to him and that she laid face down to go to sleep. When he came back into the room, he reportedly told her that he had been hit in the face by his roommates and he began kissing her. At this point, she told him she was not in the mood and asked him to stop. She told police he drunkenly pinned her down and continued to sexually assault her.

After the alleged assault, she told police Forbes rolled over to sleep and she gathered her things and left.

When Forbes was asked about this incident on Aug. 1, 2019, he told police he remembered drinking with her at Rio and taking an Uber home to his apartment. He said he remembered having sex with her but did not recall any fights with his roommates.

According to Dallas County court records, Forbes as released on Friday morning at 5:22 a.m. after posting surety bond. His total bond was set at $75,000.

SMU released the following statement on Friday:

"SMU Police assisted U.S. Marshals with an arrest of a student on a warrant out of Travis County. The arrest was made on campus at approximately 3 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. The student, identified by police as William Vaughn Forbes, enrolled at SMU for the fall 2019 semester as a sophomore."

