A 19-year-old Mesquite man has been arrested for shooting a girl in the head while playing with a handgun during a party early Sunday morning.

William Hester admitted to police that he was holding a gun when it discharged, striking and killing 16-year-old Jkaiyah Wrightsil early Sunday morning at the Veridian Place apartment complex in far northern Dallas.

According to an arrest warrant, a handgun was being passed around among a group of people at a party. When Hester had the gun, he was "playing around with it, putting it to several people's heads and pointing it at them."

One witness told police Wrightsil "was telling Hester to jokingly shoot her in the leg" when Hester put the gun to her head and pulled the trigger.

That same witness claimed to have thought the gun was a BB gun before Hester pulled the trigger.

The group of people, including Hester, ran out of the apartment after the shooting. When police were dispatched to apartment complex, located in the 4800 block of Haverwood Lane, around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, Wrightsil was found unresponsive in the living room of an apartment.

“Several” people were detained in the parking lot of the apartment complex Sunday morning and questioned. Police said in a release Sunday night that they had arrested Hester.

He's been taken to the Dallas County Jail on a manslaughter charge, a second-degree felony.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for further updates.

