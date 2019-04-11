CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 13-year-old boy is in the hospital and could be facing capital murder charges once released after Corpus Christi police said he was involved in a robbery that resulted in the death of a 19-year-old man.

Police were called to the 5400 block of Williams to investigate a robbery just before 10:30 p.m Sunday. When officers got to the scene, they found two women that told police they were approached by a man with a gun and then he stole their vehicle.

As additional officers were getting to the scene, police saw the victim's vehicle drive by. Officers turned around to catch up with the suspects in the neighborhood near the intersection of Cimarron and Wooldridge. That's when they found the vehicle rolled over and two people thrown from it.

A 19-year-old man and 18-year-old woman were taken by ambulance to the hospital. The 19-year-old man died from his injuries and the 18-year-old woman was listed in serious condition.

Police caught up with the 13-year-old male a block away after he tried to run from the scene of the crash. He was also taken to the hospital for evaluation. Once he is cleared, police said he could be facing capital murder charges.

According to American Electric Power Texas, about 1,300 customers on the southside of Corpus Christi were left without power because of the crash.

