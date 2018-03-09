WIMBERELY, Texas — A teenage boy was killed Sunday after an ATV accident in Wimberley, according to the Hays County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said the accident occurred on private property located on the 10000 block of FM 2325 around 4 p.m.

The sheriff's office said no one else was injured in the accident. An autopsy is expected to be completed on Tuesday to determine the boy's cause of death.

No other details were immediately released.

