WACO — Water test results at the BSR Cable Park in Waco came back clean of the brain-eating amoeba Naegleria Fowleri the park's owner, Stuart Parsons, announced Friday.

The park closed its wave pool September 30 after a surfer who visited the park died of the deadly bacteria.

Parsons also announced they would be installing a state of the art water filtration system for the surf pool, lazy river and at the Royal Flush slide. All three facilities are closed for the winter.

According to a press release, a North Carolina firm will work with local and state officials and the Centers for Disease Control to install the filtration system which will take until February.

"I built this water destination resort so people of all ages could learn to surf and wakeboard — and then go home safely to their families," said Parsons.

"We take pride in our park and the safety of every guest. And to be clear, it’s not just the guests that use the park. It’s also my family, our friends, and our employees that essentially live in our water. My two year-old twins play on that beach, and — as kids do — they drink the water every time. So, you better believe my cousin, who tests and treats the water every day, is damn sure no one gets sick."

Parsons also offered condolences to the family and friends of the man who died, Fabrizio 'Fab' Stabile.

"A precious life has been lost, and we are deeply saddened for his loved ones," said Parsons.

It remained unclear Friday how Stabile contracted the deadly bacteria.

The fatality rate for Naegleria Fowleri is over 97 percent, according to the CDC. Only four out of 143 known infected individuals in the United States from 1962 to 2017 survived, the CDC said.

