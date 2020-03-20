TEXAS, USA — Texas ranks the highest drinking state among all 50 states, according to data from Twitter.

The map below is based on geotagged twitter data in the last month tracking tweets about drinking alcohol during the coronavirus outbreak. This includes tweets about drinking wine, beer, whiskey, etc. in addition to phrases and hashtags about getting drunk. Over 200,000 tweets were tracked.

KENS

The data and map was put together by the website seriouslysmoked.com. Take a look at the full top ten list below:

1. Texas

2. California

3. New Mexico

4. Hawaii

5. Arizona

6. Nevada

7. Louisiana

8. Mississippi

9. Idaho

10. Georgia

