Texas A&M Corpus Christi Code Blue: The university is suspending campus operations at 2:00 p.m. today

Due to Tropical Storm Hanna the university will be suspending operations.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Due to Tropical Storm Hanna Texas A&M Corpus Christi will be suspending campus operations at 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 24 to allow time to prepare for the storm.

Tropical Storm Hanna is approaching the Coastal Bend and forecast to make landfall early Saturday.

The university will resume regular business Monday, July 27 at 8:00 a.m.

If employees are on campus campus the university to make these preparations:

Researchers should make arrangements for the safekeeping of specialized equipment or experiments in progress.

Turn off all computers, printers, copiers and other office equipment.

Turn off all lights.

Do not unplug phones.