CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M Corpus Christi and Texas A&M Kingsville are extending Spring Break through March 20 due to COVID-19 concerns.

Here is the statement issued by the universities:

As the spread of COVID-19 continues around the world, Texas A&M University-Kingsville continues to prioritize the health and safety of our students and campus community. This week, many of our students are traveling to places near and far for Spring Break. While there have been no confirmed cases of the virus in our community, we are committed to reducing possible exposure on our campus through social distancing measures that limit group settings.

As such, we are extending our current Spring Break and there will be no classes March 16-20. This will allow our campus time to assess this rapidly-changing situation.

The University, including residence halls and food service, will remain open during this time. Faculty and staff should report to work as regularly scheduled on Monday, March 16.

As we have mentioned in previous messages to campus, your health and wellness come first. I encourage each of you to use the recommended good hygiene practices and to limit your interactions with large groups. If you are feeling unwell, please stay home.

There will be more updates to come regarding scheduled campus events. Please check our COVID-19 page frequently for updates and information on travel restrictions and best practices.