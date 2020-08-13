Texas A&M Corpus Christi professors share challenges they’re facing and concerns for the upcoming semester.

Some professors are worried the return to campus may be too soon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M Corpus Christi will begin classes next Wednesday, August 19. The university will be conducting online, in person and hybrid classes. While the island university has taken steps to improve safety measures on campus, some professors are worried the return to campus may be too soon.

“Corpus Christi and Nueces County generally has been struggling with our numbers and getting people to be compliant even just within the community. One of the things that really concerns me is if you look at the CDC guidelines around when you should even consider opening, we have not met those standards in our community, “said Isabel Araiza Associate Professor of Sociology.

While these instructors are gearing up to welcome islander students back to the university, they are facing many uncertainties in the classroom. Some of the most experienced educators say this is going to be a challenge to overcome.

“This is my 31st year as a college teacher and I feel like a first-year teacher again. I have ideas about what we’re going to be able to do, but in a lot of ways we’re going to be experimenting a little as we go along, “said Ross Bernhardt Professor of Music.

Professors are also restructuring the way they connect with their students.

“Many of us have honed this skill in the classroom of connecting with students you know through discussion through all the various techniques that we use and now we don’t have those things to rely on, “ Lisa Comparini Associate professor in the department of psychology and sociology.