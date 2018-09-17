Following a 48-10 win over the Louisiana–Monroe Warhawks, the The Texas A&M Aggies were ranked 22nd in the newest AP Top 25 Poll. This is the first time since 2016 that the Aggies have been ranked in the poll.

Texas A&M's highly-anticipated game against the Alabama Crimson Tide next Saturday will now be a ranked matchup.

Here's the AP poll in its entirety:

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Clemson

4. Ohio State

5. Oklahoma

6. LSU

7. Stanford

8. Notre Dame

9. Auburn

10. Washington (tied with Penn State)

10. Penn State (tied with Washington)

12. West Virginia

13. Virginia Tech

14. Mississippi State

15. Oklahoma State

16. UCF

17. TCU

18. Wisconsin

19. Michigan

20. Oregon

21. Miami

22. Texas A&M

23. Boston College

24. Michigan State

25. Brigham Young

