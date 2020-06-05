CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — To protect health care workers against COVID-19, Dr. Jeffrey Cirillo is leading a clinical trial that could lead to a treatment to fight the virus.

Dr. Cirillo needs 700 participants for phase 4 of the trial. Only health care workers can participate, because Dr. Cirillo says he wants to find a way to protect them.

Dr. Cirillo’s team will be using an existing tuberculous vaccine called BCG, to help boost the participants immune systems against the virus. This treatment could be available in 6 months.

Scientists and doctors from universities across the country are helping to supply the vaccine for use in the clinical trial.

Health care workers who are interested in participating in the Dallas/Fort Worth, Bryan/College Station, Temple, Round Rock and Austin area can click here.