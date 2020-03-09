Texas A&M University System ramping up coronavirus testing to 1,150 per month

Testing has been overall a successful process and especially helpful for students who may not have health insurance.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was back in July when the Texas A&M University System announced they would be offering free COVID-19 testing to students, faculty, and staff.

For us here at home, that includes universities in our area, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Texas A&M-Kingsville.

"We have conducted 529 tests, we've had about a 2 percent positivity rate, so from our standpoint, we currently have, the number is 12 for those active cases for the tests we have conducted," said Zelda Chacon, Director of University Health Center at TAMU-CC.

An update coming to us from TAMU-CC officials reveal 150,000 tests will be provided per month from the Texas A&M University System.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi will offer different options for students and faculty to get tested, either through the clinic where they can make an appointment beforehand or a drive-thru clinic is also another option.

According to TAMU-CC officials, testing has been overall a successful process and especially helpful for students who may not have health insurance.