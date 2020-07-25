Texas artist creates tribute piece featuring Tejano star Selena and Vanessa Guillén

Artist Adrian Perez honored both women with the digital creation and said he hopes to gift the piece to the Guillén family.

CRYSTAL CITY, Texas — Adrian Perez, of Crystal City, Texas, has been creating artwork since he was in high school, much of his artwork are dedication and tribute pieces.

"Art is just beautiful," Perez said. "It can touch hearts, bring back memories, and bring people together."

Perez's wife had been following Vanessa Guillén's story, which had inspired him to create a dedication piece to honor her life. As he began working, looking deeper into the story, he couldn't help but connect her story to the tragic death of iconic Tejano singer, Selena.

"I started drawing and I was thinking 'How can I represent this even more,'" Perez said. "Her sister was always on speeches saying she needed a voice and I just thought of Selena."

The digital creation features Selena wearing a white T-shirt, with a picture of Vanessa Guillén in her Army uniform. At the top it says "No Justice, No Peace," and along the bottom it reads "May She Rest In Peace."

"They were both taken before their time," Perez said. "And while they're both gone they aren't forgotten, and they will never be forgotten."

Giving people tribute art has been something Perez has loved to do, and he wanted to gift this artwork to the Guillén Family. He posted a video of it online and while it got nearly 9,000 views, it has not seen by the Guillén family. However, he's still hoping to reach them with the tribute.

"Just growing up I have always been able to give people tribute art and dedication art, and seeing their reaction that would be something I would really love to do," Perez said.

To see more of Perez's art work you can visit his Facebook page.

