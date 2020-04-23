AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against the state's dominant egg supplier for allegedly taking unfair advantage of the COVID-19 disaster declaration.

According to the lawsuit, Cal-Maine Foods Inc. raised the price of eggs by nearly 300% without any supply issues or significant disruptions.

Price gouging laws apply to people or entities selling essential items, such as food, at an excessive price after a disaster declaration has been made by the governor or president. This includes retail suppliers.

“No one is exempt from price gouging laws in Texas, including suppliers of grocery stores and pharmacies,” Paxton said in a statement. “My office will not tolerate any person or business taking advantage of hardworking Texans. Those who violate the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act will be met with the full force of the law.”

The Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act states any price gougers may have to reimburse consumers and may face civil penalties up to $10,000 per violation and an additional penalty of up to $250,000 if it affects elderly consumers.

According to the Attorney General's Office, there have been more than 3,000 complaints of price gouging related to the coronavirus pandemic and an additional 244 complaints about scams, as of March 27.

Those with information on price gouging or disaster scams can call the Office of the Attorney General's toll-free complaint line at 800-621-0508 or file a complaint online.

