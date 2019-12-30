TYLER, Texas — A 9-year-old Texas girl made a stop in at a Tyler Starbucks store in Tyler Sunday morning to help spread joy during the holiday

Ayvah Doyle has visited four Starbucks stores across the the state, including Tyler, to write special, inspiring messages on the sleeves of coffee cups.

"I said, 'Well since it's around the holidays, what better way to make people happy?'" said Ayvah. "So I gave them encouraging notes on sleeves because we made labels with them and I just love making people happy."

Kaycee Doyle, Ayvah's mom, did not want her daughter to get her hopes up when she pitched the idea. To her surprise, Starbucks jumped on board, giving Avyah their full support.

"We know Starbucks is a big corporation. We were unsure whether or not it was going to actually work out," Kaycee explained. "They have been more than accommodating for her, and we're so excited to see where it goes."

Ayvah says she came up with most of the phrases herself, but one resonates with her more than any other.

"There's one that says, 'Be the cherry on top of the ice cream. Don't be a cherry in an empty bowl,' and that's my favorite one," Ayvah said. "What it means by be the cherry on top of the ice cream, it's like be the one that stands out and be bold."

There are 25 different sleeves or encouragement offering words of encouragement to uplift people's spirits during the holidays.

"She's just ready to take a worldwide and we're looking for, you know, the next Starbucks location to say come on out," said Kaycee.