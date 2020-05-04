TEXAS, USA — The Texas Department of Public Safety began COVID-19 checkpoints on all roadways entering Texas from Louisiana.

The screenings are related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and motorists are urged to exercise caution and remain alert for traffic congestion when traveling west into Texas, according to the Louisiana State Police.

Drivers coming into Texas from Louisiana are required to self-quarantine for 14 days. However, the mandated quarantine will not apply to travel related to commercial activity, military service, emergency response, health response, or critical infrastructure functions.

Those entering Texas as their final destination from Louisiana will use a form from DPS to designate their quarantine location.

"DPS special agents will conduct unannounced visits to designated quarantine locations to verify compliance," wrote Governor Greg Abbott in a executive order made March 29. "Failure to comply with this order is considered a criminal offense that is punishable by up to a $1,000 fine, up to 180 days in jail, or both."

