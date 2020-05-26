BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — As businesses open up, so are state institutions.

Starting Tuesday, May 26, 2020, Texas driver license offices will phase in opening for certain services by appointment only.

In a gradual opening to help minimize the spread of COVID-19, by appointment only, you’ll be able to:

Apply for a learner license or permit

Apply for a driver license or I-d card

Receive driver license services that require a skill-based test

Apply for a commercial driver license or CDL or take a CDL exam.

The governor’s office is also allowing a delay on expiration dates for driver licenses, CDLs, ID cards and election certificates.

If any of those expired after March 13, 2020, your expiration date is waived for 60 days after Texas DPS giver people notice that they’re back up and running normally.

You can print a copy of that waiver for driver licenses online.

Before you worry about making an appointment for a service you need, check the DPS website.

A lot of their services are still available online.

