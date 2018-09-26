COPPELL, Texas — As more vehicles on the road come with high-tech safety features, you might think the roads are safer, but that’s not necessarily true, according to new research from AAA.

In 2016, more than 37,400 people were killed in traffic crashes, a 5 percent increase from 2015.

“With advanced driver assistance systems technology offering proven safety benefits when properly used, it is important that automakers and others play a greater role in educating motorists about the technology available in the vehicles they purchase,” said Jake Nelson, AAA director of traffic safety advocacy and research.

While many of these driver assistance technologies are rapidly being offered as standard, many drivers are unaware of the safety limitations of the features in their vehicles, according to new research from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. For example, researchers found that nearly 80 percent of drivers with blind spot monitoring systems were unaware of limitations or incorrectly believed the system could accurately detect vehicles passing at very high speeds or bicycles and pedestrians. In reality, the technology can only detect when a vehicle is traveling in a driver’s blind spot and many systems do not reliably detect pedestrians or cyclists.

Researchers also found that nearly 40 percent of drivers did not know the limitations of their forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking systems. Drivers may confuse the two technologies- incorrectly reporting that forward collision warning could apply the brakes in the case of an emergency when the technology is only designed to deliver a warning signal. Moreover, roughly one in six vehicle owners in the survey reported that they did not know whether or not their vehicle was equipped with automatic emergency braking.

Lack of understanding or confusion about the proper function of these technologies can lead to misuse and over-reliance on the systems, which could result in a deadly crash. About 25 percent of drivers using blind spot monitoring or rear cross traffic alert systems report feeling comfortable relying solely on the systems and not performing visual checks or looking over their shoulder for oncoming traffic or pedestrians. In addition, about 25 percent of vehicle owners using forward collision warning or lane departure warning systems report feeling comfortable engaging in other tasks while driving.

AAA said drivers should understand their technology’s features, functions and limitations before leaving the lot, in order to reduce misuse or over-reliance on the systems.

© 2018 KENS