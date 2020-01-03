GEORGETOWN, Texas — On Saturday, 120 volunteers helped EquuSearch and Georgetown police in the search for missing business owner Harvey Huber.

EquuSearch director David White said they focused the search on all roads leading out of town. The group looked in ditches, open fields and anywhere else to find a sign of Huber.

Huber was last seen on Tuesday night. According to Georgetown police, he was last seen at his auto repair shop north of downtown.

"He left the shop and a tarp is missing," said White. "We are looking for that tarp. It's silver on one side and brown on the other."

He added Huber's wallet, phone and keys were found at his business.

While everyone is searching, Keith Bollman, who works for Huber, is continuing to work on vehicles to keep the business going. He says that is what Huber would want him to do.

"As long as Harvey could turn a wrench he has always made money," said Bollman. "He had a business from high school working on cars."

Bollman said Huber has children but he would help anyone as if they were his own.

"He is very caring and he would give you his shirt off his back," said Bollman. "If you need help and could come to Harvey and he could help you, he would always help you."

Investigators said right now they don't have any solid leads. Texas EquuSearch said after speaking with Georgetown police it will no longer be involved with the search for Huber. They agreed EquuSearch has done everything they could.

Police said Huber, 50, was last seen at Huber Auto Repair at 2524 N. Austin Ave. around 9:30 p.m.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with "Huber Auto Repair" written on it, along with a white thermal undershirt and blue jeans.

Huber is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, approximately 165 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

A spokesperson for Georgetown police said Sunday that detectives continue to search for Huber and patrols are continuing to keep an eye out as well.

