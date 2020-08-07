Texas Game Wardens rescue young girl in Lavaca Bay

According to Game Wardens the young girl and her grandmother were swimming at Magnolia Beach. The young girl was swept away by high wind and waves.

PORT LAVACA, Texas — Tuesday, July 7 while patrolling for water-safety enforcement on Lavaca Bay Texas Game Warden Ben Bailey responded to a call from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office that a 6-year-old was in distress.

The young girl was floating on a small inner tube in Lavaca Bay. According to Game Wardens the young girl and her grandmother were swimming at Magnolia Beach. The young girl was swept away by high wind and waves.

Game Warden Bailey located the child “1200 yards from the beach and drifting in the Matagorda shipping channel.”