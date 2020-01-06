CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

Monday, June 1 at 11 am Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush will host a webinar to help communities prepare for the 2020 hurricane season. Dr. Gerry Bell, the lead seasonal forecaster with the NOAA Climate Prediction Center will be part of the webinar.

According to the Texas General Land Office Dr. Bell will “ give local, state, and federal government partners along the Texas Coast an idea of what the 2020 hurricane season will look like, and what it could mean for our communities.”

You can join the webinar by clicking here. recovery.texas.gov/preparedness.

A password or registration ID is not needed to join. Attendees may need to download WebEX. You can do so by dailaing +1-415-655-0001 to join the audio only and use the access code 665 662 146.

If you need special accommodations contact you can email for assistance. cdr@recovery.texas.gov

Here’s a list of additional resources to help you prepare for the 2020 hurricane season.