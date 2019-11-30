AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas General Land Office will host a regional public hearing in Rockport on Monday, Dec. 2, to seek input on the state's action plan detailing the distribution and eligible uses of $4,297,189,000 in Community Development Block Grant Mitigation (CDBG-MIT) funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The funds will be used to assist Texas communities with mitigation projects.

These projects will address risks within the areas impacted Hurricane Harvey as well as the 2015 Floods and 2016 Floods.

"Hurricane Harvey was a storm of historic proportions with more than $100 billion in property damage and immeasurable disruption to the lives of Texans," Commissioner Bush said. "Many communities in Texas have faced repeated flooding including the 2015 and 2016 floods. With this action plan, the GLO will prioritize large-scale projects to maximize available infrastructure funding to improve the resiliency of Texas homes, businesses, and infrastructure from future storms."

The plan has been published for public comment on the GLO's recovery website at recovery.texas.gov/public-notices/index.html.

All public comments received prior to 5:00 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020, will be considered.

The GLO will respond to these comments in the final submission of the document to HUD for approval.

The GLO will accept comments via U.S. Postal Service mail, fax or email:

