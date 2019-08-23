CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush was in the Coastal Bend Thursday, he is on a statewide tour of school campuses across Texas.

Commissioner Bush spent Tuesday afternoon at the Del Mar College West Campus visiting the college's work force program and their petrochemical plant simulator. It's where students are able to get hands on experience doing various jobs at a chemical plant or refinery.

"This is a once in a generation opportunity for young Texans to roll up their sleeves and within two years get a certificate to build a six-figure job. And not just a job but a career where they can build a meaningful career for themselves and for their family," said Commissioner Bush.

Del Mar College is part of 50 campuses the land commissioner will be visiting.

