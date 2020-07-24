Texas GLO: 'Get that flood insurance, have your evacuation plan in place'

Officials with GLO said people can prepare for natural disasters especially during a pandemic.

The biggest thing is to have an evacuation plan with your family. Know where are you going to go and where can you stay. Keep in mind, the goal right now is to avoid staying in places where there's a lot of people. Another necessity for folks in flood-prone areas is flood insurance.

"If Hanna is anything for folks, it's a good warning to go ahead and get that flood insurance, have your evacuation plan in place," Brittany Eck with the Texas GLO said.

The GLO is urging everyone to have a plan in place. Plan to have everything ready so all you have to do is grab a go-bag and go.

Some things to grab on the way out are important documents, medication, pet supplies and clothes.