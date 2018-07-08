TEXAS — In honor of a state trooper who died in the line of duty in 2017, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to announce proposals to change the states's bail system Tuesday.

The proposals are aimed at protecting law enforcement and enhancing public safety, Abbott's office said in a statement.

The changes are in honor of State Trooper Damon Allen, who was killed in the line of duty on Thanksgiving last year. Just months before Allen's death, the suspect was charged with assaulting a deputy for allegedly ramming the deputy's car during a chase. After that incident, his bond was set at around $15,000, and he bailed out before the fatal incident involving Allen.

Abbott's announcement is set to happen in Waco at 10:45 a.m.

