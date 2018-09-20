Is it time to start thinking about Halloween already?

According to the National Retail Federation, Americans will spend $2.6 billion on trick-or-treat in 2018.

Hover over the map below from CandyStore.com to see the top 3 most popular Halloween candies in each state. Do your state’s choices surprise you? The top Halloween candy in your state are not always what you think they were. Salt water taffy and Hot Tamales performed much better than some expected, for example.

Source: CandyStore.com.

Texas’s most popular Halloween candy has changed this year. The Lone Star State ditched its Starbursts and returned to its previous love, Reese’s Cups. It’s an understandable move, since Reese’s Cups are objectively divine, and they were the top Halloween candy 2 years ago.

More than 1.1 million pounds of Reese’s Cups are consumed in Texas around Halloween. Last year’s winner, Starbursts, retain the number 2 spot. Texans can proudly stock up on Reese’s Cups or Starbursts for trick-or-treaters, but might be best to offer them more than a lone starburst!

Among the 179 million Americans who celebrate Halloween, 95 percent will purchase candy. Those folks will spend an average of $27.

And more than 50 percent of parents stash some Halloween candy to enjoy later in the year. But to us, that number sounds a little low.

Halloween is probably closer than you think, too.

