Texas heat wave responsible for at least 13 fatalities and hundreds of hospitalizations

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, nearly 300 people died from the heat last year.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Across Texas, the current heat wave has claimed at least 13 lives.

11 of them are from Webb County, according to its medical examiner. The other two deaths were when two Florida tourists died while hiking in this extreme heat at Big Bend National Park.

In San Antonio, the fire department said it is not aware of any recent heat-related deaths, but it has had more than 250 heat-related calls so far in June.

Many of those calls result in hospitalizations. Doctor Angelica DesPain with Christus Health System said she has been seeing at least three to four children come into the hospital a day with heat-related illnesses. She said while no one has died at her hospital, these near-record temperatures can be deadly.

“Our body temperatures can get as high as 104, 105, maybe even 108,” DesPain said. “Once we get to that temperature, it can be pretty deadly if that body temperature is not lowered.”

Doctor DesPain said while she encourages everyone to stay indoors during the heat wave, she knows that is not always realistic.

“The truth is, a lot of times people need to go to work, people need to attend functions, children need to be children and be outside and play,” She said. “So, we do expect the heat-related injuries.”

Hospitals across San Antonio are staying busy treating heat exhaustion and heat stroke. At Baptist Health, since Father’s Day, the hospital said they have treated more than 100 patients for heat-related illnesses.

At University Hospital, so far this month, they have had 11 patients come to the emergency room and three were admitted. Both hospitals said they have not had any deaths.

Doctor DesPain said she credits first responders for quickly treating patients before she cares for them.

“The first priority is always to cool and kind of get the temperature going down before they even transport you to the hospital,” DesPain said.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, nearly 300 people died from the heat last year. At least one of those deaths was from Bexar County.

Doctor DesPain said she encourages anyone who is spending time outside to hydrate, consider drinking electrolytes and do not hesitate to call 911 if you start to feel symptoms of heat exhaustion.