DALLAS — Texas could soon become the fifth state in the nation to approve a state-level African American Studies course for high schoolers, as the State Board of Education (SBOE) on Friday approved the course for a preliminary vote.

The board approved the one-credit social studies course for first reading and filing authorization. It now moves to a formal public comment period scheduled for March 6 to April 10. After gathering feedback and making any adjustments, it will be considered for final approval at the board's April 17 meeting.

“I’m proud of what this board has done for ethnic studies both in the past for Mexican American Studies and what we are currently doing for African American Studies,” said SBOE Chair Keven Ellis.

The course is based on one created by the Dallas Independent School District. Dallas ISD implemented it for the first time this school year and it is currently being taught at 16 schools in the district.

RELATED:

Google honors Black History Month with 'most searched' list, film

Meet Texas' youngest attorney and African American Harvard law graduate, Cortlan Wickliff

According to the SBOE, African American Studies offers an overview of the history and culture of African Americans and covers topics like history, citizenship, culture, economics, science, technology, geographcy and politics.

The other states currently offering similar state-approved courses are North Carolina, Arkansas, Florida and Tennessee.

If approved, this course would become the second ethnic studies course approved by the SBOE, which approved a Mexican American Studies course in 2018.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

'You could see his eyes roll back into his head': Family of late Jevan Snead says concussions changed him

Gossip Shack spreads its wings in Pflugerville with its variety of flavors

New drive-in theater opens in Hutto just in time for Valentine's Day

32 resignations from AISD's Special Education department since August