Hunters and fishermen in most cases will no longer be required to carry their original paper hunting and fishing licenses with them to the field.

HB 547, which went into effect Sept. 1, allows licensees to use a photograph of their physical license to serve as verification of a valid license while hunting any game that doesn't need a tag, like dove.

HB 547 was authored by state Rep. Terry Canales, D-Edinburg.

You must carry your physical license with you for deer and turkey hunts, and if you want to retain an oversized red drum, since they require tags.

Your license can now be viewed digitally on the Outdoor Annual mobile app or the My Texas Hunt Harvest app.

Also accepted will be a legible digital photo, your emailed receipt, or your online purchase record.

If your Outdoor Annual app was downloaded before Aug. 15, you’ll need to update it to Version 6 in order to access your license and view the 2019-2020 regulations.

