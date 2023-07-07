Texas Jazz Festival looks to continue legacy after death of former president

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It has been more than 60 years since Texas Jazz Festival got started and the traditions of the popular South Texas staple are still going strong.
However, with the passing of former festival president Rick Sanchez, a legacy was left that organizers hope will be carried on by the next generation.
When Sanchez became president in 1999, the festival looked a lot different then what participants see now.
Current Jazz Festival President Nick Martinez has been involved with it for at least 20 years. He said Sanchez was a big reason why it grew into what it is today. Sanchez took over as president the same year the festival moved to Heritage Park.
"He was always generous, always making us laugh and always, he was always the cheer and the, and the, and the joy of the party," he said.
The Texas Jazz Festival Society will host a fundraiser for Jazz Fest on July 15. Martinez said it is a way for them to raise money for scholarship programs at local colleges and universities. He said it will happen as planned, despite Sanchez's passing.
"I know that Rick, in his heart, would have wanted us to continue and that's probably what we'll do," he said.
Martinez said Sanchez also had a long-term plan for the festival's leadership, leaving a good foundation of talented people to step up when needed. He hopes the next generation of the jazz community can pick up where they left off.
"We have to bring in young people to take our place and to step in our shoes, right, and do what we do," he said.
With many involved in the arts also helping run the festival, Martinez said that is where they can find new faces to recruit to the Texas Jazz Festival Society.
"We have people that volunteer to the festival, right, and when they do, that's what we make our selections from and bring them onto the board," he said.
