Texas Judicial selection goes virtual

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Legislature, creating a commission to study and analyze various methods how judges are selected in Texas. Members normally meet in person, but COVID-19 prevented that. Today, technology made it happen.

“The people in the Corpus Christi area, you'll be good to know you are the first public hearing we have held so in a sense you are a guinea pig for our zoom meeting,” said Chairman David J Beck.

So began the first ever public meeting via "zoom" for members of the Texas Commission on Judicial Selection.

Two South Texas Representatives are members, Senator Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa' and State Representative Todd Hunter.'

Several Corpus Christi residents took the opportunity to speak their mind. Including folks like Becky Moeller who urged the commission to stay the course in judicial elections.

“By electing judges in Texas, we have the ability to either gather with our voters our friends who think like we do to either reelect our judges or turn em out,” said Becky Moeller.

“All the different ideas on keeping what we have, modifying were raised and I think it was great just to get the input,” said State Representative Todd Hunter.