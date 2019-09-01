CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — State representatives Todd Hunter, Abel Herrero, J.M. Lozano and Senator Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa took their respective oaths of office Tuesday to begin the 86th session of the Texas Legislature.

The first item on the agenda Tuesday was the selection of Speaker of the House. Lawmakers unanimously elected State Rep. Dennis Bonnen of Angleton, Texas, to fill that role.

The next 140 days will be extremely busy for lawmakers. Legislators are vowing to spend more money on public schools and slow the growth of Texans' property tax bills.

Kiii News Reporter Rudy Trevino was in Austin Tuesday and went Live from the State Capitol with the latest.