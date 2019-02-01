NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — The Texas Longhorns embraced their role as an underdog for nearly a month in their preparations for the Sugar Bowl.

Everyone in the country -- even some Longhorn fans -- doubted Texas would have a chance to beat fifth-ranked Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. Many college football critics believed Georgia should have been one of four teams in the College Football Playoff.

Texas proved their critics wrong. And one statistic in particular stands out from the 28-21 win over the Bulldogs.

Against one of the nation's top rushing attacks, the Longhorns limited Georgia to 72 yards on 30 carries.

The most significant # to me from tonight’s @SugarBowlNola win by Texas is the performance by Tre Horns’ D vs the run.



UGA owned the nation’s 12th best rushing offense..



Texas D held UGA to 2.4 ypc, 30 rushes for 72 yards. 😳#SugarBowl #HookEm pic.twitter.com/dffAqDsqzb — Shawn Clynch (@ShawnC_KVUE) January 2, 2019

"A lot of people always underestimate us and we used that as motivation," said Texas defensive back, P.J. Locke III.

During the third Georgia offensive possession, the Longhorns defense noticed a change in the Bulldogs offense.

"They were talking to us, talking trash, and saying they 'didn't think y'all would come that hard,'" said Texas linebacker, Anthony Wheeler, about Georgia's offense.

Fellow Longhorn linebacker, Gary Johnson, noticed it as well.

"They didn't want to deal with us anymore and that's when we said not to let up."

It was a significant reason why Texas finished with their first 10-win season since 2009.

Pictures are priceless and tell the story.. Longhorns capture bowl Ws in back-to-back seasons.#SugarBowl #NOLA pic.twitter.com/msmQSEQnhY — Shawn Clynch (@ShawnC_KVUE) January 2, 2019

