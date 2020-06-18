CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You can help the Texas State Aquarium become one of the best in North America. It's all part of the USA Today's 10-Best Readers Choice Awards.

The aquarium has been nominated among 20 other facilities, all vying for a spot in the top ten. According to the newspaper, the nominees represent the best in the country for their exhibits and visitor interactions.

Last year the Texas State Aquarium ranked fourth in the contest. Each person can vote one time per day during the contest. Voting is open now and runs through July 5 at 11:00 a.m. Winners will be announced on July 17, 2020.

The public can cast their daily vote for the Texas State Aquarium at https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-aquarium/

