CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Employees with the Texas State Aquarium are asking state lawmakers for financial help to continue their work with wildlife rescue and conservation.

According to a Monday report from the Texas comptrollers, office lawmakers will have $119 billion to spend as they craft the state's two-year spending plan.

On Tuesday employees with the aquarium stopped by every state representatives' office and lobbied for more funding to grow their research and conservation partnership between Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

"This hopefully brings in conservationist. Researchers and really starts to elevate south texas even above and beyond where it is.this is a legacy piece," said Jessie Gilbert, senior vice president, and CEO.

In May of 2018, the aquarium's newly updated wildlife rescue center included a newly refurbished surgical center.

Currently, the aquarium has helped rescue more than a thousand sea turtles.