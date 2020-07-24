x
Texas State Aquarium prepares for Tropical Storm Hanna

Due to weather conditions and in an abundance of caution the aquarium will be closed on Saturday, July 25 and re open Sunday, July 26 at 10:00 a.m.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas State Aquarium has a hurricane plan and they say they’ve been “conducting preparedness exercises in the anticipation of Tropical Storm Hanna.”

According to the aquarium the exercises ensure timely steps to house and/or relocate animals for their safety.

For the latest updates on Tropical Storm Hanna, click here.

