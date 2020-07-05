CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas State Aquarium announced on Instagram Thursday, May 7 that they will be reducing staff and salaries due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The quarium said due to the pandemic they have experienced "significant losses in operating revenue."

Endowment and cash revenues have helped the aquarium, but they are taking more action stating, "As we enter week eight of our closure aquarium leadership has made the difficult decision to reduced full time staff by 17% and has reduced salaries and hours for most of the remaining team members."

The Aquarium has been closed since March, 18.