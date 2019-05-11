TEXAS, USA — Looking for weekend plans?

Why not explore the beauty of Texas at a State Park?!

On Sunday, November 10, Texas State Parks are waiving daily entrance fees for all visitors in honor of both active and retired military.

Parks will be hosting guided hikes, bird walks, and other programs.

"It is a small gesture to say thanks to those who have served in the military and their families. We invite all Texans to connect with the outdoors and make state parks a part of their Veterans Day weekend," Rodney Franklin, Director of Texas State Parks said.

For a full list of events, you can visit the Texas State Parks calendar page here.

Current State Parks include:

Abilene State Park

Atlanta State Park

Balmorhea State Park

Barton Warnock Environmental Education Center

Bastrop State Park

Battleship Texas State Historic Site

Bentsen--Rio Grande Valley State Park

Big Bend Ranch State Park

Big Spring State Park

Blanco State Park

Bonham State Park

Brazos Bend State Park

Buescher State Park

Caddo Lake State Park

Caprock Canyons State Park & Trailway

Cedar Hill State Park

Choke Canyon State Park

Cleburne State Park

Colorado Bend State Park

Cooper Lake State Park

Copper Breaks State Park

Daingerfield State Park

Davis Mountains State Park

Devils River State Natural Area

Devils Sinkhole State Natural Area

Dinosaur Valley State Park

Eisenhower State Park

Enchanted Rock State Natural Area

Estero Llano Grande State Park

Fairfield Lake State Park

Falcon State Park

Fanthorp Inn State Historic Site

Fort Boggy State Park

Fort Leaton State Historic Site

Fort Parker State Park

Fort Richardson State Park, Historic Site & Lost Creek Reservoir State Trailway

Franklin Mountains State Park

Galveston Island State Park

Garner State Park

Goliad State Park & Historic Site

Goose Island State Park

Government Canyon State Natural Area

Guadalupe River State Park

Hill Country State Natural Area

Honey Creek State Natural Area

Hueco Tanks State Park & Historic Site

Huntsville State Park

Indian Lodge

Inks Lake State Park

Kickapoo Cavern State Park

Kreische Brewery State Historic Site

Lake Arrowhead State Park

Lake Bob Sandlin State Park

Lake Brownwood State Park

Lake Casa Blanca International State Park

Lake Colorado City State Park

Lake Corpus Christi State Park

Lake Livingston State Park

Lake Mineral Wells State Park

Lake Somerville State Park & Trailway

Lake Tawakoni State Park

Lake Whitney State Park

Lockhart State Park

Lost Maples State Natural Area

Lyndon B. Johnson State Park & Historic Site

Martin Creek Lake State Park

Martin Dies, Jr. State Park

Mckinney Falls State Park

Meridian State Park

Mission Tejas State Park

Monahans Sandhills State Park

Monument Hill State Historic Site

Mother Neff State Park

Mustang Island State Park

Old Tunnel State Park

Palmetto State Park

Palo Duro Canyon State Park

Pedernales Falls State Park

Possum Kingdom State Park

Purtis Creek State Park

Ray Roberts Lake State Park

Resaca de la Palma State Park

San Angelo State Park

San Jacinto Battleground & State Historic Site

Sea Rim State Park

Seminole Canyon State Park & Historic Site

Sheldon Lake State Park & Environmental Learning Center

South Llano River State Park

Stephen F. Austin State Park

Tyler State Park

Village Creek State Park

Washington-on-the-Brazos State Historic Site

Wyler Aerial Tramway