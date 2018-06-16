A Texas Tech student died on Saturday while participating in a UT study abroad program in Irkutsk, Russia, according to a letter from the university's Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students Dr. Soncia Reagins-Lilly.

Elmer Arrieta, a graduate student in Texas Tech's College of Agriculture, died after suffering injuries from a fall during a hiking trip on Olkhon Island, the letter stated. Arrieta was one of 20 students who participated in the hiking excursion, according to university officials. UT officials said Arrieta's parents have been notified and have a campus coordinator on the ground to provide any assistance they may need.

"On behalf of our entire campus, we send our deepest condolences to Elmer’s family, our Texas Tech colleagues and friends, and to all families who have suffered such a devastating loss," university officials said in the letter.

Counselors are headed to Irkutsk, Russia, to console the students who are still there and will provide on campus counseling for anyone who needs support, officials said.

Students affected by the tragedy are urged to call the health center’s crisis line at 512-471-2255.

