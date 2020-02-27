CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Texas trucker has been ordered to federal prison for hauling marijuana disguised in clear wrapping paper.

49-year old Vicente Guajardo-Cantu worked as a truck driver and in September of 2017, he arrived at the Highway 83 checkpoint with his tractor-trailer.

K9 alerted agents to the trailer where they ultimately found 28 cellophane bundles of marijuana hidden inside.

The drugs weighed a total of nearly 700 pounds with a value of approximately $200,000.

Guajardo-Cantu pleaded guilty back in November and was sentenced to serve a 60-month term followed by four years of supervised release say authorities.

