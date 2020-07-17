Texas unemployed workers protest at Capitol to demand extension on unemployment benefits

The last time people receiving unemployment benefits can get the additional $600 weekly payments will be on July 31.

AUSTIN, Texas — Several groups plan to protest at the Texas State Capitol on Friday, July 17, in an effort to get Congress to extend extra unemployment benefits during the pandemic.

Back in March, Congress passed the CARES Act, which added $600 a week to unemployment benefits. Groups participating in the protest want the expanded unemployment benefits to continue past July through the end of 2020. The last time people receiving unemployment benefits can get the additional $600 weekly payments will be on July 31.

A Facebook group called Unemployed Action is expected to take part in the protest. According to Unemployed Action, Julie Oliver is expected to talk about the importance of the Heroes Act. Oliver is currently running to represent Texas' District 25 in Congress.

The protest is expected to start at 9:30 a.m. and end at nearly 1:30 p.m.

RELATED VIDEO: Some on unemployment get overpayment notices