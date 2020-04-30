Texas WIC is aiming to be more flexible for those struggling to find what they need at the grocery stores and has temporarily added more options to their list of approved foods.

The new grocery options come in the form of milk, bread, rice, pasta and eggs.

If your local grocery store is sold out of the following WIC approved foods, here are some temporary new options that can help you:

Milk

Clients who are issued fat-free, ½% or 1% milk can now choose: 2% milk and low-fat/non-fat options that include calcium-fortified, high-protein, organic, docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and omega-3 milks

Clients who are issued whole milk can also choose: Whole milk options that include calcium-fortified, high-protein, organic, DHA and omega-3 milks

Flavored milk is NOT WIC Approved

Size: gallon, half-gallon or quart containers

Lactose-Free Milk

Clients who are issued skim or 1% lactose-free milk can now choose: 2%, low-fat or non-fat lactose-free milk options that include calcium-fortified, high protein and organic milks

Clients who are issued whole lactose-free milk can also choose: Lactose-free whole milk options that include calcium-fortified, high protein, and organic milks

Flavored milk is NOT WIC Approved

Size: half-gallon containers

Whole-Wheat Bread

Any brand and size up to 24 oz

This includes brands that say “whole wheat,” “100% whole wheat,” “stone ground 100% whole wheat,” “whole grain 100% whole wheat” and “whole wheat with honey”

Brown Rice

Any brand of brown rice

Size: 16 oz. package

Whole-Wheat Pasta

Any brand of whole-wheat pasta

Size: 16 oz. package

Eggs

Any dozen, half-dozen or 18-count carton of eggs

Includes brown, pasture-raised, free-range and organic eggs

Below are some permanent WIC approved foods:

Canned Fruits and Vegetables (choose any brand)

Any size can, glass jar or plastic container

Single or mixed

Organic or regular

Regular or low-sodium

Fruit can be in juice or water

Unsweetened apple sauce is allowed

NOT WIC Approved

Pouches or packets

Dried fruit

Fruit with added sugar, artificial sweetener or any type of syrup

Cream-style vegetables

Vegetables with cream, oil, sauce or meat

Soups, ketchup, pickles or olives

