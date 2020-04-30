Texas WIC is aiming to be more flexible for those struggling to find what they need at the grocery stores and has temporarily added more options to their list of approved foods.
The new grocery options come in the form of milk, bread, rice, pasta and eggs.
If your local grocery store is sold out of the following WIC approved foods, here are some temporary new options that can help you:
Milk
- Clients who are issued fat-free, ½% or 1% milk can now choose:
- 2% milk and low-fat/non-fat options that include calcium-fortified, high-protein, organic, docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and omega-3 milks
- Clients who are issued whole milk can also choose:
- Whole milk options that include calcium-fortified, high-protein, organic, DHA and omega-3 milks
- Flavored milk is NOT WIC Approved
- Size: gallon, half-gallon or quart containers
Lactose-Free Milk
- Clients who are issued skim or 1% lactose-free milk can now choose:
- 2%, low-fat or non-fat lactose-free milk options that include calcium-fortified, high protein and organic milks
- Clients who are issued whole lactose-free milk can also choose:
- Lactose-free whole milk options that include calcium-fortified, high protein, and organic milks
- Flavored milk is NOT WIC Approved
- Size: half-gallon containers
Whole-Wheat Bread
- Any brand and size up to 24 oz
- This includes brands that say “whole wheat,” “100% whole wheat,” “stone ground 100% whole wheat,” “whole grain 100% whole wheat” and “whole wheat with honey”
Brown Rice
- Any brand of brown rice
- Size: 16 oz. package
Whole-Wheat Pasta
- Any brand of whole-wheat pasta
- Size: 16 oz. package
Eggs
- Any dozen, half-dozen or 18-count carton of eggs
- Includes brown, pasture-raised, free-range and organic eggs
Below are some permanent WIC approved foods:
Canned Fruits and Vegetables (choose any brand)
- Any size can, glass jar or plastic container
- Single or mixed
- Organic or regular
- Regular or low-sodium
- Fruit can be in juice or water
- Unsweetened apple sauce is allowed
NOT WIC Approved
- Pouches or packets
- Dried fruit
- Fruit with added sugar, artificial sweetener or any type of syrup
- Cream-style vegetables
- Vegetables with cream, oil, sauce or meat
- Soups, ketchup, pickles or olives
