AUSTIN, Texas — Two days after Texas announced it had parted ways with Karen Aston, the University of Texas women's basketball program has found its new coach.

Texas announced on April 5 that Mississippi State's Vic Schaefer would be the Longhorns new women's basketball coach.

"Guess who’s coming to the Forty...🏀🤘🏽," Del Conte tweeted.

Schaefer is seen in the photo posing with Del Conte, donning the "Horns Up" sign.

“In looking for a new head women’s basketball coach, there was one name that continuously came up as the perfect fit for The University of Texas, and that was Vic Schaefer,” Del Conte said. “He’s a coach who knows the state of Texas and the national women’s college basketball landscape extremely well. We had great conversations with him, we’ve received incredible recommendations, and he’s just a tremendous person. Anyone who follows college basketball knows Coach Schaefer. He’s a proven winner, and I’m so fired up to have him and his family here at Texas!”

Schaefer went 221-62 in his eight seasons as Mississippi State's head coach. He led the Bulldogs to the national championship game in 2017 and 2018. Before COVID-19 ended the 2020 season, Mississippi State was ranked No. 9 in the nation in the Associated Press poll.

“I am humbled and honored to represent such a tradition-rich program, and truly grateful to Chris Del Conte and President Fenves for this incredible opportunity,” Schaefer said. “The University of Texas is steeped in so much pride and passion, built on years and years of success. It’s very special to me and I’m honored to be a part of it. Knowing what I know from 35 years of coaching and a lifetime in the state, the storied history of Texas Women’s Basketball is something very special to be a part of. I certainly feel really fortunate and just truly humbled to be entrusted with the opportunity to build on the years of success and help lead the Longhorns back where they belong – among the nation’s elite.”

Schaefer was already acclimated to Longhorn Nation on Twitter just hours after the announcement.

Aston's contract, which runs through Aug. 31, would not be extended, Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte said on April 3.

“This was an extremely difficult decision as Coach Aston’s contract was up and we put a great deal of thought into it, but decided not to extend it,” Del Conte said. "After evaluating and reviewing where we stand as a program and discussing the future, we have determined to move in a different direction with our continued goals to work to contend for conference championships and NCAA elite status."

Aston went 184-83 during her time at Texas with a 93-51 record in the Big 12.

