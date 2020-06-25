Texas Workforce Commission provides update for people struggling to receive unemployment benefits

Though the average person waits 21 days to receive payments, many wait longer because of their previous employment status.

TYLER, Texas — Lots of people are still losing their jobs and still filing for unemployment, and many of the people who have tried to file have had trouble with the system.

“Since the week ending March 14, the Texas Workforce Commission has helped over 3.4 million Texans apply for unemployment insurance, and has paid out over $14 billion in benefits since that time, using state and federal funds,” Cisco Gamez, media and public relations specialist for the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC), said Wednesday.

That comes to an average of more than $4,000 per person who has applied, but many say they have waited a long time and gotten nothing.

“On average, from the time that you apply and become eligible, it takes around 21 days to receive benefits,” Gamez explained. “If you recently filed for unemployment insurance, it does take some time to verify some of that information. Initially, you’re going to see a zero balance in there. You should request payment every two weeks, even if it says zero balance. What’s that’s gonna do is that’s gonna speed up the process if you are eligible to receive those payments.”

The wait is longer for people who are self-employed. They would not qualify for unemployment benefits during normal circumstances, but an exception was made due to the coronavirus pandemic, so the TWC’s system is not set up to accommodate them.

“Initially, when they apply—people who are self-employed—they’re gonna be denied because we don’t have any past wages in our system that an employer sent to us already," Gamez said. "So, it’s going to look like you have no wages—past wages—so they’re going to be denied.

“Then, their claim will be converted to PUA, which stands for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, and then they’ll be notified of their eligibility. People who are self-employed would need to eventually submit their 2019 tax forms, so we have information about their past wages.”

Beginning July 6, nearly everyone who receives unemployment benefits will have to search for jobs three times a week in order to keep receiving benefits. That is usually a requirement, but it was put on hold during the pandemic because so few companies were hiring. Gamez said there are several ways to satisfy the requirement, such as browsing a job search website, attending a virtual job fair, and updating one’s resume.

Unemployment recipients will not have to search for jobs if they are at high risk for COVID-19, if they are attending a job training program, or if they are self-employed.

“So, what we’re asking people who are self-employed is to do things that help to reopen your business,” Gamez mentioned. “Examples of that would be updating your website, putting new information on your social media sites, networking with people to try to find new clients.”

The state’s official job board, WorkInTexas.com, lists more than 570,000 open positions around the state, including more than 500 within 50 miles of Tyler. The site also lists more than 2,900,000 uploaded resumes.

“Texas is hiring,” Gamez stated. “Definitely, some of those are virtual jobs, so if there are people who are concerned with working in a job where they might be face-to-face with someone, in-person, they could see what options there are online.”

Gamez also recommended that job seekers consult with staff members at Workforce Solutions of East Texas for help finding a local opportunity.

“They also help you with your resume,” Gamez added. “They can connect you with employers, and there’s many workforce services offices that have virtual job fairs, so you can meet with employers virtually and possibly even interview during the virtual job fair.”

While workers try to find new jobs, many continue to call TWC for information about their unemployment benefits. State Rep. Erin Zwiener (D-Driftwood) said, during a conference call for legislators Wednesday morning, TWC reported receiving 653,000 call attempts on Monday.

“It’s still staying relatively busy, but not like it was back then,” Gamez said, thinking back to the first weeks after the pandemic forced the economy to shut down. “Prior to COVID-19, on average we received around 13,000 calls a day. The record for the number of calls before COVID-19 was 60,000 in a day. And then, during COVID-19 or at the beginning parts, we would sometimes get definitely over 1,000,000, and sometimes 2,000,000, and sometimes reached up to 3,000,000 calls a day.”