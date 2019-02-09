CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Beer and wine lovers rejoiced on Sunday as September 1 marked the first day the Texas beer-to-go and alcohol delivery laws went intro effect.

Before Governor Greg Abbott signed the beer-to-go law, breweries could only sell beer to drink on their property.

But thanks to lobbyists efforts, things changed.

Local breweries like Rebel Toad, Lorelei and Lazy Beach have all had their beer sell at restaurants and bars but they had to be opened and consumed on site.

Craft brewers sad the new law helps them get their name and product outside of their community.

"If somebody from Michigan or Vermont or Montana that comes in and they just want to take a six pack home there, they can do that." Eric Jolly, co-owner of Lorelei Brewery, said.

By law customers can take home up to one case each.

Many breweries sell growlers, jugs of beer, or crowlers which are sealed cans.

"Ya have it home not having to worry about driving to Lorelei and getting the beer and you have something to take home with you so you can sit on the couch and enjoy the same thing," Alexander Thompson, a beer lover visiting Lorelei Sunday, said.

Then there's the alcohol delivery law which allows bars and restaurants with mixed beverage permits to deliver beer and wine themselves or through a third party.

But, there are some rules.

The drinks have to be delivered in sealed original containers.

The person delivering must be 21 years or older and the customer must be of legal drinking age, provide their ID and sign a receipt.