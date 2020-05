CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the month of may, we're talking to essential workers, those of you that have been at work helping us get through this pandemic.

3News reporter Chris Thomasson had a chance to catch up with former Islanders graduate Samantha Villareal who works at the Baylor Medical Center in Dallas.

Villareal wanted to thank her fellow medical workers. Thow who are fighting COVID-19 directly and others such as herself in the surgical wing.